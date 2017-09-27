Norway House RCMP Investigate Fatal Fire

Winnipeg Firefighters
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — Norway House RCMP are investigating a fatal fire.

It happened around 8:25am Tuesday at a home on Mission Island Drive in Norway House.

When emergency crews arrived, the entire residence was engulfed in flames.

Police were told that one of the four men who lived there may still be inside.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished so firefighters could enter the home.

Inside, they found the remains of one person.

A second victim was severely injured and remains in hospital in critical condition.

The remaining two residents only suffered minor injuries.

No word on what sparked the blaze. No damage estimate was available.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting police with the investigation.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
10 Face Drug Charges In Norway House
Norway House RCMP Seek Home Robbery Suspect
Missing Norway House Woman Found
Stabbing in Norway House leaves man dead

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.