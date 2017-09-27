Norway House RCMP Investigate Fatal Fire

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — Norway House RCMP are investigating a fatal fire.

It happened around 8:25am Tuesday at a home on Mission Island Drive in Norway House.

When emergency crews arrived, the entire residence was engulfed in flames.

Police were told that one of the four men who lived there may still be inside.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished so firefighters could enter the home.

Inside, they found the remains of one person.

A second victim was severely injured and remains in hospital in critical condition.

The remaining two residents only suffered minor injuries.

No word on what sparked the blaze. No damage estimate was available.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner is assisting police with the investigation.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File