Norway House Cable Ferry Now Operational

WINNIPEG, MB. — The new Cable Ferry Gilbert Laugher is now operational on the Nelson River, connecting the community of Norway House and surrounding area.

“The new cable ferry is the critical link joining the people of Norway House to all of Manitoba,” says Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

“Our province is very pleased to recognize the commissioning of the C.F. Gilbert Laugher and congratulates the Laugher family on this important recognition. Investments like the new cable ferry, as well as the recently completed resurfacing of PR 373, are essential to the health and prosperity of Norway House and the surrounding area.”

The $3-million, 90-foot long, 15-car ferry will replace the C.F. James Apetegon, which has been in operation since 1977.

The new ferry is named after Gilbert Laugher, who was born in Norway House in 1928 and was one of the first ferry operators at Sea Falls.

Both the community and the Norway House Cree Nation were consulted on the naming of the ferry.

Gilbert’s daughter, Layette Laugher, was at a community celebration in Norway House at the Sea Falls Ferry crossing.

“This is such a wonderful tribute to my dad, who worked tirelessly for years providing a critical service to our community,” says Laugher.

“My dad would be so humbled and impressed with the new vessel.”

“As a growing and vibrant community of over 8,000 residents, we are continuing to work hard on our community’s economic, infrastructure and recreational facilities,” says Norway House Cree Nation Chief Ron Evans.

“I would like to applaud the commitment of Premier Pallister and his government for the work in assisting in the development of our community with the new ferry. This will help us as we continue our community and economic development, facilitating tourists and others to visit the north and our community.”

Construction of the new ferry began two years ago and it was launched in the Red River at Selkirk in September 2016.

The ferry was moved across Lake Winnipeg to the Nelson River and portaged overland to the ferry crossing on PR 373.

It typically runs from April 1 to Jan. 1, and shuts down when the ice crossing opens.

It returns to service when the ice crossing closes.

The ferry runs 24 hours a day when it is in operation.

“This is an important investment for the people of Norway House and the surrounding area that will provide reliable access for the community,” says Thompson MLA Kelly Bindle.

The PR 373 highway surfacing project, located between the Minago River and PR 374, was recently completed at a projected cost of $5.5 million.

This completed the surfacing of the entire provincial road from PTH 6 to Norway House (172 kilometres).

“The completion of resurfacing on PR 373 and the addition of the new ferry will not only ensure safe, reliable, year-round access to the people of Norway House, but also to tourists who want to experience all the incredible experiences the north and our community have to offer,” says Norway House Mayor Cristo Spiess.

“We acknowledge and express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the government of Manitoba for making these projects a reality in our region.”

—Government of Manitoba

Photo – File (Wikimedia)