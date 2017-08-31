banner20

Norway House Babies Mistakenly Switched At Birth

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 31st at 4:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, northern

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — Manitoba RCMP say an investigation found no criminal activity after babies were switched at birth.

It happened twice to a total of four families back in 1975 at the Norway House Indian Hospital.

Police reviewed medical records and interviewed hospital employees but there was no evidence the mistake was malicious.

A separate investigation by Health Canada has not yet concluded.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide any updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
RCMP investigates Norway House babies switched at birth
Second pair switched at birth in Norway House
Manitoba men switched at birth
Dakota Hunter Found Safe

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.