Norway House Babies Mistakenly Switched At Birth

NORWAY HOUSE, MB. — Manitoba RCMP say an investigation found no criminal activity after babies were switched at birth.

It happened twice to a total of four families back in 1975 at the Norway House Indian Hospital.

Police reviewed medical records and interviewed hospital employees but there was no evidence the mistake was malicious.

A separate investigation by Health Canada has not yet concluded.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File