WINNIPEG, MB – Evacuees from Poplar River can start going home today, now that a nearby wildfire has been contained. Word is two days of rain really helped with the flames.

The Canadian Red Cross says over 800 Poplar River residents have registered in Winnipeg.

The province says a large blaze close to Wasagamack is still very close to the community, keeping thousands of people out of their homes.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Phot0 – File