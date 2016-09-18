North Kildonan school hit with lewd graffiti

Crews are cleaning up after a rash of graffiti in a North Kildonan neighbourhood.

Maple Leaf School was tagged with swastikas and perverted drawings overnight Friday.

At least two full walls on the building’s basketball court were completely covered.

There were no reports of vandals targeting other buildings in the neighbourhood.

Maple Leaf School has had some minor graffiti problems before.

The school division says it will all be cleaned up by Monday.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

Photo courtesy Corey Mohr (Facebook)