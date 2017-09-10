The North Goes South: Canadian Soldier & Team Heading To Help In Florida

“Everyone is welcome to join my convoy from Canada down to the United States.”

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipegger Jesse Lavoie served in the Canadians Forces as a Corporal in the Army Reserves.

Now, he and a group of his fellow soldiers are planning to head to Florida after Hurricane Irma to help with the recovery.

Lavoie has family and friends in Florida, and wants to send a message that Canadians are helping our greatest ally.

Lavoie and his team are looking for more volunteers from Winnipeg who want to help out.

As they drive down to Florida, their vehicle will have a Canadian flag on it to show where the help is coming from.

Watch more in the video below:

To find out how you can help, contact Jesse Lavoie by email at thenorthgoessouth@gmail.com or on Facebook here.

Lavoie has also set up a GoFundMe page.

—MyToba News

Photo & Video — Provided