No Winning Ticket For Friday’s Lotto Max

WINNIPEG, MB — There was no winner for Friday night’s lottery draw.

The Lotto Max jackpot was worth an estimated $60-million.

Four of 13 Maxmillion prizes worth $1-million each were claimed by lucky ticket holders in Ontario, Quebec, and somewhere on the prairies.

One of the prizes will be split between two of the winners.

The next Lotto Max draw is set for Friday, February 10th.

The jackpot will stay at $60-million, but there will be 26 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.

Visit MyToba’s Lottery page for all the winning numbers.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News