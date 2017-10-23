banner20

No Suspect Yet In Winnipeg’s 22nd Murder

Hal Anderson
Posted: October 23rd at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Police continue to search for suspects in Winnipeg’s latest murder, the 22nd of this year.

It happened Friday night at a home in the 700-block of Sherbrook Street.

A man who was shot was taken to hospital but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

Winnipeg police have identified the victim as 29-year-old John Tuil Jok.

Investigators have interviewed a number of witnesses and they’re asking anyone who may have information to please come forward.

—Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Files – Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

