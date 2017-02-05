No More NewLeaf Flights From Winnipeg To Kelowna

Winnipeg, MB – If you were planning to take a NewLeaf flight from Winnipeg to Kelowna in the spring you’re out of luck, but don’t worry – WestJet is picking up the slack.

NewLeaf, a low-cost travel company, was offering direct flights through Flair Airlines from Winnipeg to Kelowna, but has decided to end those flights after WestJet started offering them as well.

WestJet will provide four flights per week from Kelowna to Winnipeg (and vice-versa) from May – September.

NewLeaf currently leases three planes, and is looking to add two more to their fleet.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News