WINNIPEG, MB. — There was no winning ticket for Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot was worth an estimated $15-million.

Numbers drawn on the Lotto Max include 9, 12, 16, 24, 33, 45, 47 with a bonus of 14.

Next week’s draw will take place on Friday, August 4th as we kickoff the long weekend.

The jackpot is worth an estimated $23-million.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File