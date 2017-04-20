No Injuries in Selkirk Home Invasion

SELKIRK, MB. – Selkirk RCMP is investigating a home invasion that happened on April 18, around 11:35 pm.

Police were called to a home located on North Dominique Drive in Selkirk for a report of a Break and Enter in progress with the owners still within the home.

Apparently, a single male attacker entered the home forcefully through the back door with a firearm and another weapon and attacked the owner by striking him.

The suspect made demands to the homeowner and after a few minutes left empty handed. The homeowner was not seriously injured.

Police described the suspect as being male, Indigenous in appearance, 20 to 30 years of age, and dressed all in black with a blue bandana.

Selkirk RCMP asks anyone with information to call 204-482-1222 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News