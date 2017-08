WINNIPEG, MB – The province has to sign off on the plan but Niverville wants to build an MRI clinic.

The town has partnered with a holdings company, two individuals and Liver Care Canada.

Health Minister Kelvin Geortzen says he needs time to look at the proposal.

A Niverville MRI would cost between $1,000 and $1,300.

There’s currently a seven month wait for an MRI at Pan Am Clinic.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File