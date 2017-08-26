The Night Market Is Back

WINNIPEG, MB – Back by popular demand (always wanted to write that), Assiniboia Downs will play host to its second Night Market of the summer.

The extremely popular Manitoba Night Market and Festival that was held on Sunday, July 16, has been brought back. On Sunday, Sept. 3, Night Market 2 will once again be held at the Downs. It begins at 3 p.m. and tickets are $5 for adults ($20 for five) and children 12-under are free. Parking is $5 and tickets are available at the door.

It’s a full day and night filled with activities and excitement and organizer Cory O’Grodnik is ready to play host to another 8,000-plus patrons.

“It’s going to be even bigger and better,” O’Grodnik said. “More than 22 food trucks, a fireworks display and a fire show. We’re also giving away shopping sprees.

“The last market was a huge success with more than 8,000 people.”

This time there will be 23 food trucks, 100 artisans and vendors, live bands, a fireworks display by CanFire Pyrotechnics, draws for shopping sprees and of course, for the kids: Bouncy gyms, pony rides and glitter tattoos.

The show begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and runs right to 11 p.m., at the Downs and there is plenty of parking and lots of room for all the activities. The Night Market will once again support local artisans and small businesses.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.ca or you can go to the website or message on Twitter at @MBNIGHTMARKET.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos courtesy Assiniboia Downs