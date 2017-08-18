Nichols Great, Harris A Monster As Bombers Stop Eskies’ Streak

WINNIPEG, MB – On Thursday night in front of a large, raucous crowd at Investors Group Field, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were simply better.

The 5-2-0 Bombers were playing host to the 7-0-0 Edmonton Eskimos and for for 60 minutes of professional football, the underdogs were the better team.

From start to finish, Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols was in total control while runningback Andrew Harris might have had one of the greatest games in Blue Bombers history as Winnipeg whipped the previously undefeated Eskimos 33-26.

It was a game that was never in doubt and when the Bombers went into the Victory formation with their fourth straight win securely in the bag, it was clear that at 6-2-0, they now have a legitimate reason to call themselves Grey Cup contenders.

“This was big for our division, big for our team and big for our crowd,” Harris told TSN after the game. “The five guys up front did a heck of a job blocking for me. That’s all I needed. We have a great team, we took advantage of what they gave us and we made things a lot closer in the West tonight.”

The Bombers were 4-0 against Eastern opponents this season and 1-2 against the West, but up against one of their long-time nemeses (Edmonton QB Mike Reilly was 7-1-0 against Winnipeg starting the evening), they took an early lead and hung on at the end to win by a touchdown.

The Bombers scored in the dying seconds of the first half to take a 17-3 lead at the break and then, they hung on in the second half despite being outscored 14-10 in the third quarter and 9-6 in the fourth. Still, they never seemed to be up against it. That’s because Nichols, as he’s done all year, maintained his composure and he had Harris to make sure the Bombers held on the football when it mattered.

Harris had a remarkable night and he was the best on the field by a mile. He carried the football 11 times for 105 yards and caught eight passes for 120 yards. Whenever the Bombers needed a first down, whenever they needed to take time off the clock, Harris was the answer. It was the first time in his illustrious career that he’s passed the 100-yard plateau in both rushing and receiving and while he didn’t score a touchdown and did have a fumble (actually he was stripped by an aggressive Eskimos defense), he was still the best player on the field.

Nichols finished with 32 completions on 40 attempts for 390 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. It was a virtuoso performance in front of a huge crowd and against an outstanding team and clearly established himself as one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the Canadian game (if he hadn’t already).

Nichols also carried three times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Backup QB Dan LeFevour also plunged one yard for a touchdown while Justin Medlock kicked four more field goals.

In total, the Bombers had 560 yards of total offence – 495 yards through Nichols’ passing and Harris’ rushing alone.

Nichols favorite targets were Harris and Darvin Adams. Harris caught eight for 120 while Adams caught eight for 90 and a touchdown. Ty Thorpe caught six for 68 and Clarence Denmark caught four for 42. Nichols used seven receivers in total.

Reilly, meanwhile, completed only 20 of 33 attempts for 356 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. The interception, by Chris Randle, set up the Bombers last minute first half touchdown pass from Nichols to Adams that gave Winnipeg that 14-point lead at the half.

This was a game that started out as a defensive battle and ended with a flourish (39 points in the second half), but it was a game in which the visitors never did seem to be a threat. Even though they got to within seven points of the Bombers early in the fourth quarter, Winnipeg’s relentless ground game on offence and ball-hawking defense, kept the reviously unbeaten Eskimos at bay.

Now at 6-2-0, the Bombers head to Montreal next Thursday night for a game against the 3-4-0 Alouettes, the first place team in a very weak Eastern Conference. With a chance to finish the first half at 7-2-0, the Bombers are now a force in the West.

Thursday night’s effort was a tribute to how far this team has come under head coach Mike O’Shea and GM Kyle Walters and also to how important the switch from Drew Willy to Matt Nichols was last season. If Nichols and Harris stay healthy, there is now telling how far these Bombers can go.

This is the best team I’ve seen in Winnipeg since the one that lost the 1993 Grey Cup to Edmonton.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jeff Miller