NFL: Tough Picking As Injuries Pile Up

WINNIPEG, MB. — So let’s list them off: Aaron Rodgers, Andrew Luck, Odell Beckham Jr., J.J. Watt, Sam Bradford, Leonard Fournette (although there is a slim chance he’ll play this week), Stephon Diggs, Jameis Winston, Luke Kuechly and DeMarco Murray are all unlikely this week, after Wednesday’s practice sessions.

And those are just the household names. There are a locker room full of linemen, linebackers and defensive backs who are all out this week. There are so many injuries in the NFL right now – in some cases serious injuries – that, with some teams, it’s hard to recognize the roster. The Green Bay Packers’ list of practice-limited starters has reached seven. And there are two – Rodgers and Lane Taylor — who are simply out indefinitely.

There are always injuries, but this year the number of All-Pros who are on the shelf for extended periods has reached epidemic levels. This makes picking winners, tougher than ever.

Of course, it’s football, so there is nothing the league can do it about it. These are huge, fast athletes playing a collision sport and injuries are a fait accompli. It just makes our job harder, but not impossible.

Have I padded this excuse enough?

Last week Dr. Football went 7-7 (58-33) straight up and 6-8 (47-44) against the spread while The Coach went 7-7 (56-35) straight up and 6-8 (48-43) against the spread.

This week, we have a whole new assortment of possibilities. Maybe by Sunday, we’ll have some idea of who is playing and who is not.

So let’s take a close look at Week 7 in the NFL. The Lions and Texans have the byes.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Oakland Raiders (2-4)

Line: Chiefs by 3

The Chiefs may have won five straight against the Raiders. Thursday night will make it six.

Dr. Football: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Raiders.

SUNDAY MORNING

Arizona Cardinals (3-3) vs. Los Angeles Rams (4-2)

Line: Rams by 3.5

The Rams have played well thus far, but I believe Arizona’s pass game will give them trouble. The Coach says: They’re going all the way to Twickenham Stadium to fill a rugby park so that the embarrassment of empty seats in L.A. doesn’t take away from the Carson Palmer-Jared Goff fireworks. I bet it doesn’t cost $100 to park at Twickenham, but it does in L.A.

Dr. Football: Take the Cardinals in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Rams to win and cover.

EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Tennessee Titans (3-3) at Cleveland Browns (0-6)

Line: Titans by 5.5

Tennessee is playing on a short week with a bad defense. Good thing they’re in Cleveland. The Coach says: Cleveland will start DeShone Kizer at quarterback this week. He wouldn’t win a game in the Arena League. He couldn’t start in the CFL. Why does the Browns organization enjoy losing so much? You can’t tell me that Colin Kaepernick wouldn’t be better at quarterback than the three amateurs on this roster. It’s as if the Browns are losing on purpose to prove some stupid point. The NFL should be ashamed of this.

Dr. Football: Take the Titans to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Titans to win and cover.

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3) at Indianapolis Colts (2-4)

Line: Jaguars by 3

Jacoby Brissett has played well in relief of Andrew Luck, but he hasn’t played a defense like this one.

Dr. Football: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Jaguars to win and cover.

Baltimore Ravens (3-3) at Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

Line: Vikings by 5.5

Minnesota’s defense looked very good last week against a depleted Packers team, they should have no trouble against the Ravens. The Coach says: The Vikings have a great defense and a horrible offense. But the defense will win this week.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Vikings to win but not cover.

New York Jets (3-3) at Miami Dolphins (3-2)

Line: Dolphins by 3

Miami knocked off the Falcons last week, and the momentum should carry over at home against the over achieving Jets.

Dr. Football: Take the Dolphins to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Dolphins to win and cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-3) at Buffalo Bills (3-2)

Line:

Buffalo will be well rested while the Bucs stay on the road after getting beat in Arizona. Go with the home team.

Dr. Football: Take the Bills to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bills to win and cover.

Carolina Panthers (4-2) at Chicago Bears (2-4)

Line: Panthers by 3

Mitchell Trubisky vs. Cam Newton. Puhleeze…

Dr. Football: Take the Panthers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Panthers to win and cover.

New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Green Bay Packers (4-2)

Line: Saints by 5.5

Brett Hundley’s first NFL start will be tough in the dome. He’ll do OK, but not enough to win.

Dr. Football: Take the Saints to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Saints to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON



Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Line: Steelers by 5.5

Le’Veon Bell led Pittsburgh to a big win last week in KC, and will stop the Bengals two game winning streak but it will be close.

Dr. Football: Take the Steelers to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

Dallas Cowboys (2-3) at San Francisco 49ers (0-6)

Line: Cowboys by 6

At last word Ezekiel Elliot is in. But that could change tomorrow. But against the 49ers they won’t need him anyway.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at New York Giants (1-5)

Line: Seahawks by 5.5

Seattle will be well rested and should be ready for this one despite their injuries on defense.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

Denver Broncos (3-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

Line: Chargers by 1.5

The Chargers are rolling winning their last two, while the Broncos fell flat at home last week. Denver won’t regroup on the road.

Dr. Football: Take the Chargers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Chargers to win and cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) at New England Patriots (4-2)

Line: Patriots by 3.5

This Super Bowl rematch pits two dramatically different teams Sunday night, but this time the Patriots defense won’t be a difference maker.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

MONDAY NIGHT

Washington Redskins (3-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-1)

Line: Eagles by 4.5

Philly has already beat Washington on the road, and at home the result will be the same.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

—The Coach & Dr. Football, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jordy Grossman