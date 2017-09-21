There Are NFL Teams That Aren’t Trying To Win

WINNIPEG, MB. — There are a growing number of teams in the National Football League that don’t care whether they win or lose. There are a growing number of teams in the NFL that would call some drunk donkey out of the stands before they would give a guy who could actually win them a football game, a chance to play. Teams that are employing the likes of Case Keenum, Brian Hoyer, Kevin Hogan, Josh McCown, Blake Bortles, Mike Glennon and Jacoby Brissett and yet won’t call on Colin Kaepernick to help them out, are either run by idiots or they don’t care at all if they win or lose.

And if you’re buying tickets to home games with those clowns at quarterback, you are living proof that there is indeed a sucker born every minute.

In a league where woman-beaters and drunk drivers get a second chance, a man who wanted to do something for the underprivileged can’t find work. In a league where dozens of players now sit or kneel for the US national anthem, the guy who started it all, is unemployed. The NFL is successful despite itself.

And according to ESPN’s Bill Barwell, that’s simply insane: “There just isn’t a strong enough case for teams to pass on Kaepernick, given the desperate public outcries for useful quarterbacks and the nature of his protests. Even if you disagree with his stance, it’s bizarre to contrast his peaceful political dissent as a crime that should keep him off rosters in a league in which even marginal players embroiled with confirmed or alleged incidences of domestic and/or sexual assault can sustain careers.

“Watching so many NFL teams willfully make ignorant choices and then complain about the lack of quarterback options while leaving a clearly qualified candidate on the sidelines makes it seem like the quality of decision-making in the modern NFL is far worse than the quality of play.”

Thank you Mr. Barwell.

There is not one legitimate statistic that would suggest even slightly that Kaepernick would not be a better quarterback than Hogan, Hoyer, Keenum, Brissett, McCown, Bortles or Glennon and the way things have gone so far this year, he’d also be a step up from Carson Palmer, Andy Dalton, Jared Goff or poor old habitual loser Philip Rivers (no wonder nobody in LA buys Chargers tickets).

Of course, for your two fearless prognosticators, that’s a good thing. Sure, the Chargers or Cincinnati or the Bears might have a good week occasionally, but for the most part, those teams are not really trying to win. They’re simply trying to get through each week of the season without embarrassing themselves. Thankfully, if we’re going to wager hard-earned cash on the outcomes of their games, we know enough now to bet against them.

Because there are so many teams that have no real desire to hire a quarterback who at least has a chance to win games, you can write those teams off today. Sure, we knew Cleveland, the Bears and Jacksonville would be horrible, but now that Andrew Luck is hurt, Sam Bradford is hurt (Sam Bradford is always hurt) and Philip Rivers has a job, the Colts, Vikings and Chargers won’t win much.

It’s going to make this a profitable season.

Last week Dr. Football went 11-5 (21-10) straight up and 7-9 (17-14) against the spread while The Coach went 10-6 (22-9) straight up and 9-7 (18-13) against the spread. We have NEVER been this good this early in any season.

And this week, we have an advantage. We know the teams that don’t even care if they win. Only problem, some of those teams play each other.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at San Francisco 49ers (0-2)

Line: Rams by 2

An early season divisional rival game between two lackluster teams. The Rams defense was terrible last week, but they’re playing a team with a terrible offense. Rams get back on track. The Coach says: Well, San Francisco would be better with somebody other than Brian Hoyer at quarterback but hey…

Dr. Football: Take the Rams to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Rams to win and cover.

SUNDAY MORNING

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)

Line: Ravens by 3.5

London’s first game of the season features two teams with very good defenses. Trouble is, Jacksonville’s offence isn’t very good. The Coach says: Of course Jacksonville’s offence would be better with Colin Kaepernick, but Jags owner Shahid Khan doesn’t want to win.

Dr. Football: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

Cleveland Browns (0-2) at Indianapolis Colts (0-2)

Line: Browns by 1

Indianapolis played better last week than anyone expected, and with the Browns in town they’ll get their first win. The Coach says: Unless shaky rookie DeShone Kizer can play for Cleveland, Kevin Hogan will be the Browns’ quarterback. Jacoby Brissett will play quarterback for Indianapolis. Neither of these owners and neither of these general managers gives a crap about winning.

Dr. Football: Take the Colts in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Colts.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) at Chicago Bears (0-2)

Line: Steelers by 7

Pittsburgh had to work hard for their first two wins, but pretty much can take the day off in Chicago and leave with the win. The Coach says: Mike Glennon will start at quarterback for the Bears. Chicago might not win a single game this season.

Dr. Football: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) at New York Jets (0-2)

Line: Dolphins by 6

Usually two consecutive road games are tough, but the Dolphins will have little trouble against a Jets team that has issues on both sides of the ball. The Coach says: The Jets just stink.

Dr. Football: Take the Dolphins to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Dolphins to win and cover.

Denver Broncos (2-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-1)

Line: Broncos by 3

The Bills defense won’t be able to handle the surprising Denver offense, and Denver’s defense will not allow Buffalo even near the red zone.

Dr. Football: Take the Broncos to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Bills.

Houston Texans (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1)

Line: Patriots by 13

We saw the real Patriots last week against the Saints, and that’s not good for a struggling Houston team on the road.

Dr. Football: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

New Orleans Saints (0-2) at Carolina Panthers (2-0)

Line: Panthers by 6

The winless Saints won’t be able to regroup on the road despite having a better than average offense. Carolina’s defense will be the difference here.

Dr. Football: Take the Panthers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Panthers to win and cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Line:

Hard to get a read on the Bucs after beating the lowly Bears, but their defense looked good. Minnesota is a tough place to play your first road game of the year though, but the Vikings depend on Sam Bradford being back to win.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings.

The Coach: Take the Vikings if Bradford plays, otherwise bet the farm on Tampa Bay.

Atlanta Falcons (2-0) at Detroit Lions (2-0)

Line: Falcons by 3

The Lions fairytale start to the season ends on Sunday when Atlanta’s Matt Ryan shows up the overpaid Matt Stafford.

The Coach says: Take the Lions till they lose.

Dr. Football: Take the Falcons to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Lions.

New York Giants (0-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

Line: Eagles by 6

The Giants are a terrible football team, the kind that Philadelphia fans love coming to town. Poor Eli will have a tough day against an excellent Eagles defense.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Seattle Seahawks (1-1) at Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Line: Titans by 3

Seattle have struggled this season due to their poor O-Line, but always seem to make the necessary corrections even on the road.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Titans to win and cover.

Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)

Line: Chiefs by 3

Kansas City gutted one out last week against the Eagles, and should have little trouble against a winless, homeless team.

Dr. Football: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Chiefs to win and cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Line: Packers by 8.5

You don’t think a team that hasn’t scored a point this season will put up a fight at Lambeau Field do you?

Dr. Football: Take the Packers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Packers to win and cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Oakland Raiders (2-0) at Washington Redskins (1-1)

Line: Raiders by 3

Oakland has impressed the first two weeks, but they still allowed the Jets to score 20 points. That won’t cut it against Washington.

Dr. Football: Take the Redskins in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Washingtons to win and cover.

MONDAY NIGHT

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

Line: Cowboys by 3

Arizona’s home opener is going to be tough on a team playing their second consecutive road game. However, I think Dallas, given all the Elliott turmoil will be fired up in a Monday Nighter.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win and cover

The Coach: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

—The Coach and Dr. Football, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jordy Grossman