NFL Players Defiant After Trump’s Boycott Remarks

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – NFL players kneel during the national anthem on Sunday in the first game since President Donald Trump called on fans to boycott teams that do no discipline players who protest. Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

