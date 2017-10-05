NFL Picks: Can The Vikings Overcome?

WINNIPEG, MB. — Heading into Week 5, the Minnesota Vikings have more problems than anyone would ever have expected. Especially after that solid win over New Orleans in Week 1.

Not only did they start the season without Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback, they lost Sam Bradford to a knee injury after Game 1. That left them with Case Keenum who laid an egg against Pittsburgh, played beautifully against Tampa Bay and then laid another egg last week against Detroit.

Of course, to be fair, it didn’t help that the Vikings lost splendid rookie runningback Dalvin Cook to a season-ending knee injury last week against the Lions.

The Vikings are in dire straits, but it’s interesting to us that they have no desire to sign Colin Kaepernick to fill the void. With a 2-2-0 record through four weeks of the season, they are still in the race for a playoff berth. But now, with Keenum at quarterback (unless Bradford makes a remarkable recovery this week), the Vikings are going nowhere and just might make the Bears look good this week.

It’s sad, actually. It’s just so hard to imagine a team with such a rock-solid defense caring so little about its offence.

We here at NFL Picks Central are not like the Vikings. We care deeply about everyone’s offence. We care even more about our record-setting picks. And believe me, the boys are making big coin this season.

Last week Dr. Football went 11-5 (43-20) straight up and 10-6 (33-30) against the spread while The Coach went 11-5 (44-19) straight up and 10-6 (37-26) against the spread. No matter whose picks you like best, you are making money this season.

Let’s take a close look at this week’s action in the National Football League and see if the Vikings have more than a 50-50 chance at Chicago. And remember, Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans and Washington have the byes this week.

THURSDAY NIGHT

New England Patriots (2-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Line: Patriots by 5.5

The Patriots haven’t looked good on defense all season, but Tampa Bay barely squeaked by the Giants at home last week. I think this will be a close one, but one Tom Brady can win.

Dr. Football: Take the Patriots to win but not cover.

The Coach: take the Buccaneers

EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) at New York Giants (0-4)

Line: Giants by 3.5

Someone’s gotta win right? Go with the team at home that didn’t have to fly across the country.

Dr. Football: Take the Giants to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Giants to win and cover.

Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)

Line: Bengals by 3



Buffalo pulled off a big upset at Atlanta last week, but are playing consecutive road games. Andy Dalton finally pulled it together last week against Cleveland, and I think that momentum carries.

Dr. Football: Take the Bengals to win and cover.

The Coach: take the Bills.

New York Jets (2-2) at Cleveland Browns (0-4)

Line : Jets by 1

New York has two consecutive games under their belt and face a team that’s a complete mess.

Dr. Football: Take the Jets to win and cover, but not if you’re in a “Survivor” pool.

The Coach: Ahh, take the Browns. They won’t go 0-16 will they?

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1)

Line: Steelers by 8.5

Pittsburgh got Le’Veon Bell going against in Baltimore and that will be trouble for a team playing their second consecutive road game and playing in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Football: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Steelers to win and cover.

Tennessee Titans (2-2) at Miami Dolphins (1-2)

Line:

Miami finally gets their home opener and will face a Titans team that will probably have to start Matt Cassel at QB as Marcus Mariota nurses a hamstring injury. Jay Cutler has been awful, but should beat the Titans struggling defense.

Dr. Football: Take the Dolphins.

The Coach: Hold your nose and take the Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers (0-4) at Indianapolis Colts (1-3)

Line: Colts by 1.5

San Fran looked a bit better last week, and stay on the road and face a struggling Colts team. The 49ers aren’t a “0-16” team, and I think they get their first win in Indy.

Dr. Football: Take the 49ers in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Colts to win and cover.

Arizona Cardinals (2-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-1)

Line: Eagles by 6.5

Philadelphia’s pass rush will pressure Carson Palmer into making mistakes leading them to a big home win.

Dr. Football: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles to win and cover.

Carolina Panthers (3-1) at Detroit Lions (3-1)

Line: Lions by 2.5

Carolina upset the Patriots last week on the road and stay on the road for this one. The Lions defense came up big last week in Minnesota, and should handle Cam Newton. Take the Lions to win and cover.

LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Seattle Seahawks (2-2) at Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Line: Rams by 1

The Rams host a slow starting Seattle team that has struggled on defense. Look for Seattle to regroup, and put up big points like last week.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Rams to win and cover.

Baltimore Ravens (2-2) at Oakland Raiders (3-1)

Line: Raiders by 2.5

Baltimore faces EJ Manual who gets the start over an injured Derek Carr, and that might be enough spark for a team that returns home after two road losses.

Dr. Football: Take the Raiders to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Raiders to win and cover.

Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Dallas Cowboys (2-2)

Line: Cowboys by 2

The Cowboys have issues on defense that were exposed against the Rams last week, the kind of issues that Aaron Rodgers can take advantage of.

Dr. Football: Take the Packers in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Cowboys to win and cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) at Houston Texans (2-2)

Line: Chiefs by 1.5

The only undefeated team travel to face a team that put up 57 points last week. Momentum is on Houston’s side.

Dr. Football: Take the Texans in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Texans.

MONDAY NIGHT

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) at Chicago Bears (1-3)

Line:

The Bears will give rookie Mitch Trubisky the ball for his first start against a Vikings team that will be without Dalvin Cook who was emerging as a real threat. Minnesota’s defense will for the Bears into making mistakes giving them a Monday night win.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings.

The Coach: Take the Bears

—The Coach and Dr. Football, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jordy Grossman