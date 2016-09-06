Newspaper bailout would be a huge waste of money

I love newspapers. Whether digital or in print, opening up a newspaper is always exciting. Sitting on my coffee table right now is a collection of the top New York Times headlines from 1851 to 2015.

But despite my love for newspapers, I can see where the trend is heading. Ad revenue for print newspapers is dropping like a rock, while ad revenue for digital news organizations is growing. Every day, more and more people consume their news on mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers.

News organizations that adapt to this trend will succeed and even prosper. Those tethered to the massive costs of printing physical newspapers and employing large newsrooms will most likely fade away.

Clearly, the days of the physical newspaper are numbered.

With this in mind, it was a surprise to see that a government report seems to be considering – among many options – a taxpayer funded bailout of the newspaper industry.

A Canadian Heritage report details how government ad spending has migrated away from newspapers towards digital publications – mirroring the industry-wide trend.

The report states there are no specific government mechanisms to support the newspaper industry. This is presented as something negative and the report leaves open the idea of taxpayer funded financial support to the newspaper industry.

This would be a terrible idea and a huge waste of money. It is part of a disappointing trend, where governments desperately grasp on to the last remnants of dying industries, instead of helping people adapt to the changes.

If people want to consume news on mobile devices instead of reading physical newspapers – and all the stats show that is increasingly the case – the government should not spend any taxpayer money standing in the way of this transition.

And if we’re talking about spending, many people in government, including in government-owned media make well over $200K per year. This is at the same time as low-income and middle class people are increasingly struggling in an unstable and precarious economy. Supporting those who are struggling – not giving out newspaper bailouts – should be the focus of government.

Instead of trying to hold on to the past, the government must embrace the future. Any restrictions on the growth of digital media and any bailouts for dying newspapers would be a massive waste of taxpayer money, and would serve only to delay, not stop the inevitable march of technological progress and consumer choice.

-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News