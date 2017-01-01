New Year, New Colorado Low For Southern Manitoba

MANITOBA — Another Colorado low is expected to hit southern Manitoba early this week.

Environment Canada says this system is tracking more to the south than the last one, so the heaviest amounts of snow could fall on the other side of the international border.

Areas along the Trans-Canada Highway could see 5 to 10 cm of snow while places in southeastern Manitoba could see up to 20 cm.

That accumulation should hit southern Manitoba by the lunch hour Tuesday.

Environment Canada is also calling for 50 to 60-kilometre an hour winds, particularly in the southern area Red River Valley.

The weather agency expects to issue storm watches or warnings Sunday.

MyToba.ca is following this system and will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News