New Women’s Shelter for the Interlake

WINNIPEG, MB. – Women and children have a new safe space in Selkirk to escape domestic violence, Minister Scott Fielding announced. The Manitoba government contributed $1.25 million to build the Nova House emergency shelter to serve the Interlake and North Eastman regions.

“Nova House is a critical lifeline to show women and children in crisis that they are not alone when they leave dangerous and abusive situations,” said Fielding at the shelter’s grand opening Wednesday evening. “Our government is committed to combating family violence and violence against women and strengthening our partnerships with organizations that lead that charge, like Nova House.”

The new $2.9-million building replaces an older facility in Selkirk. It includes 22 emergency shelter beds and four apartment units to help women and families transition back into the community. The home features children’s recreation areas and office space to facilitate co-ordinated on-site resources and referrals.

In addition to Manitoba Housing’s investment, the province’s Family Violence Prevention Program (FVPP) assisted in the design process and increased its annual funding by $186,000 in this year’s budget to support expanded needs in the new facility. FVPP provides $567,900 a year in funding to Nova House.

The Jim and Betty Ann Gaynor family donated more than $550,000, the federal government provided more than $300,000 through the Homelessness Partnering Strategy and the City of Selkirk donated land. Nova House raised the remaining funds and oversaw the project design and construction along with a committee of community volunteers.

“We are so grateful for the enormous government and community support that has made this dream a reality,” said Anna Pazdzierski, executive director, Nova House. “Safety and support is essential and with everyone’s help we will have an impact on ending domestic violence. Our new building is the first of its kind in Manitoba, combining emergency and second-stage shelter under one roof to better support women and children fleeing violence.”

Since 1985, Nova House has provided women and children with temporary shelter, interim housing, counselling, support groups and referral to community resources.

