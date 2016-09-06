New show at Graffiti Gallery in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG – Graffiti Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of their new exhibit Merging: showcasing works by Toronto street artist duo Shalak Attack and Bruno Smoky, known together as the Clandestinos Collective.

The Clandestinos are in Winnipeg for a two-week artist residency at Graffiti Gallery. Their artwork will be on display at Graffiti Gallery from September 8 to November 11, 2016. The opening reception will take place Thursday, September 8, 2016, from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm at Graffiti Gallery, 109 Higgins Avenue. Admission is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item. The artists will be in attendance.

The Clandestinos are also participating in an artist talk, hosted at Graffiti Gallery on Friday, August 9, 2016, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. This event is open to the public and is also free. The Clandestinos will speak about their artistic practice and specifically their role as artists in community development.

During the second half of their residency, the Clandestinos will also be painting a large-scale, public mural at 781 Main Street in conjunction with Synonym Art Consultation’s Wall-to-Wall Mural & Culture Festival. The mural unveiling will be held on October 1, 2016, Nuit Blanche Winnipeg.

The Clandestinos residency in Winnipeg focuses on community development through the arts. The artists from Toronto have extensive, international experience creating large-scale public murals, working with community groups from diverse backgrounds, as well as addressing societal problems through their art. One of their most recent projects was a 300-meter underpass mural in Toronto addressing climate change and society’s impact on our planet.

Graffiti Art Programming Inc. is a not-for-profit community art centre dedicated to celebrating the many roles that the arts play in the lives of all Manitobans and is committed to enhancing the cultural well-being of communities and neighbourhoods.

-Graffiti Gallery

Photo – shalakattack.com