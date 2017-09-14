New Shop Classes for Garden City Collegiate

Kevin Klein
Posted: 1 minute ago

WINNIPEG, MB. – Students at Garden City Collegiate are now benefiting from a state-of-the-art new building trades program thanks to $3.1 million in provincial funding, Minister Ian Wishart announced.

“More students in the Seven Oaks School Division will be able to access apprenticeship opportunities and college-level trades courses thanks to this modern, new space,” said Wishart. “Having access to the same type of equipment used in industry helps to ensure students can hit the ground running when they graduate high school and enter the workforce.”

The 7,000-sq.-ft. addition to Garden City Collegiate gives students the opportunity to learn on current equipment, earn college-recognized credits, receive practical work placement experience and get credit toward a certified apprenticeship.

Wishart noted 4,000 sq. ft. of existing shop space was renovated to house three building trades programs including heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), introduction to building trades and electrical.

The new technical training seats and dedicated shops for woods, metals and electronics are now available to approximately 1,525 Garden City Collegiate and Seven Oaks Met School students, as well as 835 middle-years students from H.C. Avery and École Seven Oaks Middle School.

“We share the Manitoba government’s commitment to creating more opportunities for students to train for good jobs,” said Brian O’Leary, superintendent, Seven Oaks School Division. “We thank the province for helping us to provide more spaces for students to get a head start on post-secondary training while still in high school.”

Government of Manitoba 

File photo

