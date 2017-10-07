New Security Measures At Manitoba Legislative Building

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba will implement new security measures at the Legislative Precinct that will include improved security planning and response protocols, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson and Speaker of the legislative assembly Myrna Driedger announced.

“The Manitoba Legislative Building will always belong to the people of Manitoba, and we need to ensure that measures are in place to protect not only those who work here, but all people who choose to visit,” said Stefanson. “We are proud to partner with the Speaker of the legislative assembly to improve security on the legislative grounds. It is important to ensure the Legislative Building remains open and accessible while at the same time protecting the safety of Manitobans.”

Stefanson and Driedger participated in an official signing ceremony outlining the new approach. The agreement outlines how security programs for the Legislative Building, Government House and the grounds will be managed by Manitoba Justice and the Speaker of the legislative assembly.

“The Manitoba Legislative Building is unique in housing both the executive and legislative branches of the Manitoba government. This important partnership between those two branches will ensure appropriate plans and processes are in place now, while also formalizing the way we will address emerging issues and risks,” said Driedger. “These historic provisions will support the safety of everyone in this building, which must remain our priority.”

The Legislative Security Act and the agreement between the Speaker and minister of justice will come into effect on Saturday, Oct. 7. These changes will come into effect as a result:

establishment of the position of director of legislative security, responsible for providing direction of legislative security officers on the legislative precinct;

establishment of a Legislative Security Management Working Group consisting of the director of legislative security, the sergeant-at-arms, the deputy clerk of the legislative assembly and officials from the Community Safety Division of Manitoba Justice;

provision of peace officer status to legislative security officers and authorization of the use of reasonable force by security officers to deny entry or evict a person;

authorization of security officers to refuse entry of a person or enforce eviction for a variety of reasons including refusal to verify identity, refusal to be screened for weapons, threats to safety or interference with the operations of the assembly, or if an individual refuses to comply with a reasonable request by a security officer to ensure safety;

authorization of the director of legislative security to enter into information sharing arrangements with police and government agencies, and to also enter into arrangements with police to provide security services in the legislative precinct when warranted; and

authorization of the Registrar of Motor Vehicles to disclose vehicle licensing records to legislative security officers.

Staff with expertise in security issues will be responsible for setting security processes, identifying and responding to issues, and reporting regularly on their activities to the Speaker of the legislative assembly and the minister of justice.

