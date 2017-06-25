New Pediatric Ward Opens In Brandon

BRANDON, MB – The new pediatric ward at Brandon Regional Health Centre (BRHC) is now complete following its move from the fifth floor to a newly renovated space on the second floor, Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Brian Schoonbaert, chief operating officer of Brandon Regional Health Centre, said today.

“When children get sick, they will now have a safe, modern space where they and their families can go to make sure they get the quality care they need,” said Goertzen. “This project completes the first phase of the redevelopment of the Brandon Regional Health Centre and this renewed space will make a real difference for families that need to access care.”

This project was part of the initial phase of the BRHC Redevelopment Project, which began in May 2016. The ward features seven single rooms in addition to a new playroom and opened for patients and families at the end of May 2017.

“We are very thankful for the support of the Westman Dreams for Kids Foundation, which raised $150,000 for the renovation,” said Schoonbaert. “Given this significant contribution, the unit will be known as the ‘Westman Dreams for Kids Pediatric Unit’.”

The Westman Dreams for Kids Pediatric Unit features spacious single rooms, along with an examination/clinic space, and rooms for nutrition, medication and storage. There are also safety features, which include alarmed exit doors, swipe access cards for staff and video surveillance. The ward has been constructed with extensive use of natural light and is a more energy efficient space featuring the use of LED lighting, and enhanced electrical, plumbing and air handling systems.

“Overall, we are very pleased with the renovation to the pediatric unit, which is the only one outside of Winnipeg that serves a large catchment area in Manitoba and parts of eastern Saskatchewan as well,” Schoonbaert added.

“Brandon Regional Health Centre is a hub for families from across western Manitoba. This beautiful new space is a welcome addition for area families and I am pleased join our community as we celebrate this milestone in the BRHC redevelopment project,” said Len Isleifson, MLA for Brandon East who attended the event on behalf of the minister.

It is anticipated construction on the entire $13.75-million redevelopment project will continue through until May 2019.

Schoonbaert also acknowledged and thanked the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation for its ‘Room for Renewal Campaign’ that raised over $600,000 for the entire redevelopment project.

-Manitoba Governemnt