New Pediatric for Brandon

BRANDON, MB. – The new pediatric ward at Brandon Regional Health Centre (BRHC) is officially open.

“When children get sick, they will now have a safe, modern space where they and their families can go to make sure they get the quality care they need,” said Minister Goertzen. “This project completes the first phase of the redevelopment of the Brandon Regional Health Centre and this renewed space will make a real difference for families that need to access care.”

The new ward features seven single rooms in addition to a new playroom and was opened for patients and families at the end of May. “We are very thankful for the support of the Westman Dreams for Kids Foundation, which raised

“We are very thankful for the support of the Westman Dreams for Kids Foundation, which raised $150,000 for the renovation,” said Brian Schoonbaert, CEO. “Given this significant contribution, the unit will be known as the ‘Westman Dreams for Kids Pediatric Unit’.”

The Westman Dreams for Kids Pediatric Unit features spacious single rooms, along with an examination/clinic space, and rooms for nutrition, medication, and storage. There are also safety features, which include alarmed exit doors, swipe access cards for staff and video surveillance.

“Overall, we are very pleased with the renovation to the pediatric unit, which is the only one outside of Winnipeg that serves a large catchment area in Manitoba and parts of eastern Saskatchewan as well,” Schoonbaert added.

“Brandon Regional Health Centre is a hub for families from across western Manitoba. This beautiful new space is a welcome addition for area families and I am pleased to join our community as we celebrate this milestone in the BRHC redevelopment project,” said Len Isleifson, MLA for Brandon East.

Schoonbaert also acknowledged and thanked the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation for its ‘Room for Renewal Campaign’ that raised over $600,000 for the entire redevelopment project.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News