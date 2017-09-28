New Morden Personal Care Home Opens

MORDEN, MB. — Manitoba’s provincial government unveiled a new $38.7-million personal care home in Morden Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister was on hand for the official opening.

“This new facility is going to make a wonderful home for so many people in the Morden area,” says Pallister.

“I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to complete this project, and wish all the new residents well as they begin their lives at the new Tabor Home.”

The new Tabor Home is located along PTH 3 beside a private assisted-living facility.

Having the personal care home and private-housing options on one campus will allow for an easier transition between care settings.

The new, 77,000-sq.-ft. facility replaces the older 30,500-sq.-ft. structure and includes a total of 100 single rooms with private washrooms.

The new Tabor Home was originally announced to include 80 personal care beds and 20 supportive housing beds.

The province later made the decision to designate all 100 beds as personal care beds.

The 20 extra personal care beds significantly enhance Tabor Home’s ability to meet the needs of seniors and families in the community.

The new facility is designed as a community complete with five houses, two neighbourhoods and an uptown area.

“The completion of this construction project is truly a testimony to the collaborative efforts of a very visionary community, the regional health authority and the Manitoba government,” says Southern Health-Santé Sud CEO Jane Curtis.

“This new ‘home close to home’ will give seniors a beautiful, modern facility where they can socialize, stay active and spend time with loved ones. We would like to express our appreciation to the province, the Tabor Home Governing Board and the community for their leadership, collaboration and dedication in seeing this project become a reality.”

Each new house is home to 20 residents and includes a living room, a dining room, a kitchenette with a fridge, stove and microwave as well as its own spa/shower room.

To assist with way-finding, the houses are named Aspen, Birch, Cedar, Dogwood and Elm.

The Crocus Lounge is at the centre of the Aspen, Birch, and Cedar neighbourhoods.

The Sunflower Lounge joins the Dogwood and Elm neighbourhoods.

A community centre for larger group activities, spiritual care, a café and a salon are located in the uptown area near the main entrance.

The new home also offers direct access to protected outdoor spaces to be enjoyed by residents and visitors.

“We are thrilled to mark the official opening of the new Tabor Home,” says Tabor Home board chair Wilf Warkentin.

“Indeed this is a celebration to commemorate and honour all those who served faithfully in various capacities throughout the prior facility’s 65-year life span. Today we also celebrate all the people, staff and volunteers who have contributed to its new beginning. We extend our gratitude to the Province of Manitoba, the City of Morden, the regional health authority and everyone who donated time and resources for this great project.”

The new Tabor Home is located at 450 Loren Dr. and will replace the smaller, outdated facility originally built in 1968.

—Government of Manitoba

Photo – File