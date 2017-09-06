New Manitoba Election Funding Rules

WINNIPEG, MB. — New rules under Manitoba’s Election Financing Act affect governing contributions, third parties, and advertising limits.

Passed on June 2, 2017, The Election Financing Amendment Act (Bill 26) increases the annual contribution limit from $3,000 to $5,000, with an additional $3,000 limit in effect for any leadership contest.

The $5,000 limit applies to any financial contribution to a registered party, candidate or constituency association. It also includes goods or services provided at no charge.

Also new, fees paid to attend a political party conference or convention, including a leadership convention, are now considered to be contributions.

Rules regarding who may contribute are unchanged; only individuals living in Manitoba may make political contributions.

Organizations, business, and unions may not contribute.

Bill 26 also modifies the rules for third party spending on election communication, adjusts the definition of advertising, creates a new 90-day-pre-election period for the purpose of setting spending limits and sets out new filing requirements for constituency associations.

Here’s a summary of the changes:

Contributions

Contribution limits rise to $5,000 from $3,000 and are indexed to inflation after each general election.

Fees paid to attend a conference, convention or leadership convention count as a contribution.

The definition of volunteer services includes the services of a self-employed individual.

Cash contributions are limited to $25.

Contribution rules do not apply to fundraising tickets or items sold for $25 or less, or multiple tickets or items of $75 or less.

Third Party

Election communication includes communication on an issue with which a party or candidate is associated.

Third parties must register with Elections Manitoba when they incur $2,500 in expenses during the pre-election period or during the election period.

Advertising limits for third parties are set at $100,000 for the 90-day pre-election period and $25,000 for the election period in a general election. For a byelection, the limit is $5,000.

If a third party incurs election communication expenses with the knowledge and consent of a registered party those expenses would be considered advertising expenses of the registered party.

Limits

Advertising limits apply to a 90-day pre-election period in the year of a fixed date election.

Advertising costs include paid advertising only; promotional costs are not included.

Base spending limits for registered parties and candidates are set using the preliminary voters list from the current general election.

Filing

Constituency associations must file an annual unaudited financial statement.

The full bill can be found here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File