New Manitoba Coalition Fighting Carbon Taxes

Spencer Fernando
July 12th

WINNIPEG, MB – A group of Manitoba organizations are forming a coalition to oppose the carbon tax.

The group, called Manitobans Against Carbon Taxes Coalition, will be holding a press conference tomorrow.

The coalition is made up of The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), the Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association and AxeTheCarbonTax.ca.

In a release, the group says they “share significant concerns that the carbon tax plans being developed by the federal and Manitoba governments will negatively impact the provincial economy, and do little to reduce Manitoba’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

