New Manitoba Bison Volleyball Captains

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bison women’s volleyball team named the team co-captains for the 2017-18 season. Setter Brittany Habing and middle Emily Erickson are captains for the Bison women’s volleyball team while left side Tori Studler and libero Cassie Bujan are assistant captains for the upcoming season.

Habing was a captain in 2014-15 season while Erickson is a first time captain while Studler was a junior captain in 2015-16.

Manitoba Bison women’s volleyball head coach Ken Bentley, in his 31st season, stated, “It is nice to have veteran leadership back with the pedigree of winning a National Championship. Brittany and Emily bring a high standard everyday to training and will be great leaders on and off the court.”

Habing, 25, returns for her fifth year of eligibility with the Bisons after last playing for the Herd in 2014-15. In her four year career, the East St. Paul, MB native has numerous accolades including part of the 2013-14 U SPORTS National championship team at Manitoba and selected for 2014 U SPORTS Championship All-Star Team. In addition, the 5’7” setter 2013-14 Canada West Second Team All-Star and 2013-14 Bison Sports Female Athlete of the Year plus U SPORTS Top Eight Academic All-Canadians for the 2013-14 season.

Erickson, 25, returns for her fourth year of eligibility with the Bisons after last playing for the Herd in 2013-14. In her three year career, the Winnipeg native was part of the 2013-14 U SPORTS National championship team at Manitoba and was one of the top blockers in the conference and country at her position. The 6’2” middle was ninth in Canada West blocks with 1.05 per set in 2013-14 and also was Academic All-Canadian.

Studler, 20, is in her fourth year of eligibility at Manitoba. The 5’11” left side hitter was 15th in conference kills at 203 and 33rd in CW hitting percentage at .148 plus T-28th with 173 digs while starting and playing in all 24 conference matches in 2016-17.

Bujan, 21, is in her fourth year of eligibility at Manitoba. The 5’7” libero was 14th in conference digs with 218 while starting and playing in 22 conference matches in 2016-17.

University of Manitoba

Photos – gobisons.ca