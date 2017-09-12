banner20

New iPhone’s High Price Turns Off Chinese Shoppers

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 12th at 9:30am Featured, BUSINESS

BUSINESS NEWS – Will you be getting the new iPhone?

Apple will launch an expected “iPhone 8” later today, hoping the number’s auspicious connotations in China will help turn around fortunes in the world’s biggest smartphone market after six quarters of falling sales.

Ryan Brooks has more information in this Reuters News video report.

