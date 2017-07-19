New Faces on MITT Board

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Education and Training has appointed four new members to the Manitoba Institute of Trades and Technology (MITT) board of governors.

Ron Brown of Winnipeg is the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg. He is a past executive director of Racquetball Canada, Racquetball Manitoba and the Manitoba Cycling Association. As a volunteer, Brown is currently the co-chair of the Winnipeg Poverty Reduction Council and a board member of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, the Manitoba Federation of Non-Profit Organizations and the Canadian Sport Centre Manitoba.

Amanda Jenkyns of Emerson is the director of customer experience and store lead at portia-ella, an organic cosmetics and skin care store in Winnipeg. She previously worked as the hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP) co-ordinator at Emerson Milling and as corporate director of catering and sales for WOW! Hospitality at Terrace in the Park.

Christine Payne of Winnipeg is currently the director of corporate communications for Bell MTS. Prior to joining Bell MTS, Payne held a variety of marketing and communication positions including director of marketing, communications and public affairs for the Winnipeg Airports Authority, where she served during the transformation and activation of the new airport and associated campus. She has also served as chair of École St Germain Daycare.

Brent Pooles of Winnipeg is the president of W.D. Industrial Group, a water and industrial equipment supplier in Winnipeg. He has been involved with the community by serving on various boards including the former Fort Garry School Division board of trustees, the Victoria General Hospital Foundation board of directors and as president of the Plaza Residences Association.

The four new members join three existing board members:

• John Schubert (board chair) is a construction industry advisor with Osprey Capital Partners, and has served as the former president of the Winnipeg Construction Association and vice-chair of the Apprenticeship Board of Manitoba. Aside from MITT, he has served on many other boards, such as the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Board and the Reh-Fit Medical Fitness Facility.

• Julie Fisher (vice-chair) has been an MITT board member since 2011. She is also currently chair of the Pembina Trails School Division board; president of Richmond Kings Nursery School; vice-president of the South Winnipeg Community Centre; and a member of the Fort Garry Healthy Together Now grant selection committee.

• Ronald Hambley is the president and chief operating officer of the Winnipeg Construction Association, and brings over 25 years of experience working with various business and construction groups in Manitoba. He is also a former director of the Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba and currently serves as a part-time appeal commissioner.

Established in 2014, MITT provides high school and post-secondary education and training activities in the fields of technology and vocational training, as well as adult education. The board of governors has overall responsibility for the institute and may determine all matters of policy required to carry out its mandate.

