New Faces on the Manitoba Museum Board

Posted: July 5th

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has appointed five new members to the Manitoba Museum board of governors, Minister Rochelle Squires announced.

“The Manitoba Museum is our province’s largest non-profit heritage and science centre,” said Squires. “We know the new appointees will use their expertise and creativity to build upon the museum’s distinguished reputation as a leader in the exhibition and education of our province’s rich history and bright future.”

The Manitoba Museum Act is currently comprised of 16 governors. The province appoints half the governors, while museum members elect the remainder.

The new provincial appointments are Linda Burch, Dr. Maureen Matthews, Fred Mazepa, Sherry Smith and Jackie Wild, all of Winnipeg.

Burch brings decades of experience in municipal government and executive management to the Manitoba Museum board of governors.

Matthews is the curator of ethnology at the Manitoba Museum and will serve as a staff representative on the board.

Mazepa is an accountant and small-business owner, with strong involvement in the Ukrainian community.

Smith works as the operations manager at the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba and has volunteered extensively with Indigenous organizations.

With a background in communications, Wild owns and operates an online marketing agency, is director of public relations for the Manitoba Filipino Business Council and serves on other various boards of governance.

The province also announced the reappointments of Charles Henaire, executive vice-president and deputy CEO for Great-West Lifeco, and Nancy Anderson, collections assistant, for the Manitoba Museum. Current member Marina James, CEO of Winnipeg REALTORS, also remains on the board.

Squires thanked all outgoing members for their contribution and dedication to culture in Manitoba.

