New Faces for Manitoba Arts Council

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba government has appointed nine new members to the Manitoba Arts Council, Minister Rochelle Squires announced.

“We value the Manitoba Arts Council’s role in promoting the study, production, performance and enjoyment of works in the arts as well as working with stakeholders to develop meaningful policy,” said Squires. “We believe these new members will combine their varied skills and backgrounds to benefit our arts community and all Manitobans.”

Established in 1965, the Manitoba Arts Council is funded through Manitoba Sport, Culture and Heritage and operates as an arm’s-length agency of government to administer grants to professional individuals and organizations in areas such as the literary, performing and visual arts, and education. The council provides a yearly report to government through the minister, is audited annually and consists of 15 board members appointed by government.

Roberta Christianson of High Bluff will now chair the council. She currently serves as chair of the Manitoba Foundation for the Arts and the Manitoba Arts and Cultural Alliance. She previously chaired the Manitoba Arts Council from 1993 to 2001.

Elizabeth Gornik of Winnipeg has a master’s degree in education and counselling, and is an instructor with the Royal Dance Conservatory with long-time involvement in dance and theatre that includes Folklorama and the Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival.

Janeen Junson of Winnipeg owns Artists Emporium and has prior experience as a mortgage specialist and financial advisor, as well as board service with the Winnipeg Art Gallery and Women’s Enterprise Centre of Manitoba.

Kathy Moscou of Brandon is a pharmacist and visual artist. Her classic and contemporary pieces explore issues of race, identity, and culture, and have been exhibited at galleries across Canada.

Lewis Rosenberg of Winnipeg currently works as a producer with Comedia Theatre Company and has served on the boards of Prairie Theatre Exchange, Health Sciences Centre Foundation, Jewish Foundation of Manitoba and Artspace.

Lesia Szwaluk of Winnipeg received the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012 for her work as executive director of the Shevchenko Foundation, a philanthropic institution dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and development of Ukrainian Canadian cultural heritage.

As general director of L’Association culturelle franco-manitobaine, Josée Théberge manages partnerships, the budget, and financial reports, and oversees policy implementation. She has served on boards for the French Canadian Cultural Federation, Saint-Boniface Museum and Alliance Française.

As co-ordinator of The Pas Arts Council, Bonnie White co-ordinates events, marketing and web design. White previously worked with the Manitoba Tourism Education Council and her volunteer board experience includes chair of The Pas Regional Library Board.

Dr. Leanne Zacharias of Brandon is an associate professor of music at Brandon University and an accomplished cellist, educator and interdisciplinary artist. She is on faculty at the Domaine Forget International Music Academy and co-directs Brandon’s Wheat City Nuit Blanche and Wild Studio summer workshop.

The minister also announced the reappointments of Scott Baldwin, who will serve as vice-chair, Yisa Akinbolaji, Tricia Penner, David Roberts, Gurpreet Sehra and Sharron Curry Wiens. The minister thanked all outgoing members for their service.

