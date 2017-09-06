New E-Cig Rules For Manitoba Minors

WINNIPEG, MB. — New rules are coming into effect on October 1st to curb the use of e-cigarettes by minors.

“Electronic cigarettes have been growing in popularity over the past number of years, particularly with youth and young adults. But, there is little conclusive evidence about the potential harm of long-term e-cigarette use,” says Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“That’s why we are amending The Non-Smokers Health Protection Act to limit access to youth and place reasonable restrictions on these products while allowing access for adults wishing to use e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid.”

The Non-Smokers Health Protection Amendment Act (E-Cigarettes) received royal assent on Nov. 5, 2015.

The amendments will prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes and vapour products to minors.

They will also prohibit the use of e-cigarettes in enclosed public spaces and other places where smoking is prohibited with exceptions similar to those currently allowed for smoking and place restrictions on the display, advertising and promotion of e-cigarettes and vapour products.

“These restrictions are similar to those currently in place for tobacco and tobacco products,” says Goertzen.

Businesses that meet the definition of a vapour product shop in the act will be permitted to continue to allow consumers to test and sample products in-store for the purpose of a sale and use elsewhere.

—MyToba News

Photo – File