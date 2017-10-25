banner20

New Directors for Forks North Portage Partnership

Kevin Klein
WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Municipal Relations has appointed two new members to The Forks North Portage Partnership board of directors.

Bonnie Emerson (Winnipeg) is a community-oriented leader, a member of the Métis nation and in her 26th year with the Winnipeg Police Service. She is currently a staff sergeant assigned to the community support division, which includes Indigenous partnerships, school resource officers, crime prevention, and victim and volunteer services. She has a bachelor of arts in criminology from the University of Manitoba, French language training, and has also taken multiple courses in mediation and collective impact. Emerson sits on numerous committees including the City of Winnipeg Indigenous Management Committee, the Indigenous Council to the Police Board, the Intergovernmental Strategic Aboriginal Alliance and the Rainbow Society.

Rennie Zegalski (Winnipeg) is a founding member and principal of Capital Commercial Real Estate Services (2015 to present). He is very active in the Winnipeg business community, currently serving as chair of the board of governors of the University of Manitoba, chair of the West End Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone and vice-president of the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada. He is also past chair of the Winnipeg Convention Centre and past-president of the University of Manitoba Alumni Association. In addition, Zegalski served for six years on the Downtown BIZ board and is still active in the Marketing and Transportation Committees.

Manitoba Municipal Relations would like to thank all outgoing members for their service.

The Forks North Portage Partnership, a key stakeholder in the development of the downtown area, is responsible for the ownership, management and continuing renewal of The Forks and North Portage sites. The partnership is governed by a 10-member board of directors appointed by each level of government.

