New Corn Maze Celebrates Canada

WINNIPEG, MB – Every year, they plant new corn at Deer Meadow Farms near Winnipeg to create a new corn maze. Check out these cool photos of this year’s theme, our great country…Canada!

This year’s corn, we’re told, is extra tall…over nine acres of it! And like every year, there are trivia challenges throughout the corn maze.

Deer Meadow also has farm animal babies, a pumpkin patch, a storybook lane and a forbidden forest.

For more information on the corn maze and the fun that can be had there, click here.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – Deer Meadow Farms