New Commission great news for the Downs

For political wonks, the Brian Pallister government’s changes on provincially-appointed boards are cause for either joy or consternation, depending on which side of the aisle you prefer.

However, for the folks who run Assiniboia Downs, the re-construction of the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission was almost a cause for celebration.

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced the previous board, appointed by the former NDP government, has been replaced by a group of new appointees with decades of horse racing experience.

The new chair is construction company owner and former board member Brett Arnason, who replaces Tom Goodman, while the new vice-chair is former provincial sales tax auditor Peter Fuchs.

Also named to the board are Darrell Stephansson, Robert King, and Marg Homenuik.

Arnason is a former member of the MHRC and is co-owner Arnason Industries. He also has a long history as an owner and breeder in Manitoba.

Fuchs was the Manitoba lead officer for the Canadian Pari-Mutuel Agency, the federal regulator for horse racing.

Stephansson is the regional vice president of Primerica Financial Services and a former director of racing, race secretary and director of corporate sales at the Downs.

King is a former member of the MHRC and has been involved in the industry for many years while Homenuik, a member of both the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame and the Manitoba Golf Hall of Fame, is an owner of both standardbreds and thoroughbreds.

“We really respect how the new Manitoba Government delivered a Board that brings so much direct racing experience and knowledge to the industry,” said Downs CEO Darren Down on Friday.

“We believe that the new Commission Members will be very good communicators to the industry stakeholders, which we have suggested in the past was lacking with the previous Commission.”

The province’s new conservative government has replaced a number of government-controlled boards since taking office in May. Political commentators have questioned the government’s transparency, but there is little doubt the MHRC needed a change. By bringing on people who understand the industry, the provincial government has taken a big step forward.

“Horse racing is a proud and established tradition in Manitoba that provides economic and recreational opportunities in our province,” said Eichler in a written statement.

“Maintaining fair, honest and responsible operation of our racetracks is vitally important to the horse racing industry. The individuals being named to the board of the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission bring the experience, knowledge and leadership skills necessary to fulfill the important role of effectively governing horse racing operations in Manitoba.”

—SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba.ca