New Chucky Movie Filming In Winnipeg

Andrew McCrea
Posted: January 7th at 12:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB — The latest Chucky movie is shooting scenes in Winnipeg.

Production begins Monday in the east Exchange District.

Scenes will be shot at 177 Lombard Avenue, next door to Bailey’s Restaurant.

The Millennium Centre around the corner on Main Street is also being used.

Chucky is a children’s doll that becomes possessed by a maniac criminal.

The seventh movie in the series, Cult of Chucky stars Jennifer Tilly.

It is unknown if the actress will be in Winnipeg for any of the shooting.

Some of the movie will also be filmed in and around the Fort Garry Hotel.

Production should wrap by the end of January.

The film is expected to be released direct-to-DVD this fall.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
