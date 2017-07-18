New Child-Care Centre Opens In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Families in northeast Winnipeg now have access to more child-care spaces in their community with the opening of the new Laugh ‘N’ Learn Early Learning Centre at Donwood Elementary School, Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart announced today.

“School-based early learning centres are a great way to help our children prepare for kindergarten and further learning,” said Wishart. “Centres like Laugh ‘N’ Learn make the most of existing school infrastructure, such as gyms and playgrounds, year-round.”

Wishart noted the new stand-alone 6,000-sq.-ft. centre can accommodate 20 infants and 54 pre-school aged children, for a total of 74 spaces. Donwood School is a kindergarten to Grade 5 school built in 1970 and the child-care centre was formerly located in a modular classroom.

Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox visited the centre on behalf of Wishart today and confirmed the Manitoba government provided $2.4 million for its construction.

“The addition of this new centre is welcome news for families with young children living in this area,” said Cox. “Access to early childhood education supports families and provides the foundation for a good start in life.”

Colleen Carswell, board of trustees chair of the River East Transcona School Division, was pleased to see the opening of the new early learning centre.

“We’d like to thank the Manitoba government for providing the necessary funding and support for the new facility that houses the Laugh ‘N’ Learn Early Learning Centre in River East Transcona School Division,” said Carswell. “Child-care spaces are at a premium and we appreciate the government’s continued support to address this important issue. Having quality child care within close proximity to schools within our community is important to our families.”

