New Brandon Transit Routes Revealed
BRANDON, MB – The City of Brandon has revealed the new public transit routes.
The new routes will take effect on Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 6:00 am.
The City notes that while all routes are changing in some way, there are no changes to current service hours. Those hours will remain as 6:00 am to 12:00 am from Monday to Saturday, and 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sundays and statutory holidays.
Here are the new routes:
(click or expand for full size map)
Here are the new route names:
- Route 4 – TransCanada
- Route 5 – Assiniboine
- Route 8 – Maryland West
- Route 14 – Victoria West
- Route 15 – East Hospital/ACC
- Route 16 – South End Link
- Route 17 – South Central
- Route 22 – Riverheights West
- Route 23 – 1st Street South
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo: City of Brandon