New Brandon Transit Routes Revealed

BRANDON, MB – The City of Brandon has revealed the new public transit routes.

The new routes will take effect on Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 6:00 am.

The City notes that while all routes are changing in some way, there are no changes to current service hours. Those hours will remain as 6:00 am to 12:00 am from Monday to Saturday, and 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sundays and statutory holidays.

Here are the new routes:

Here are the new route names:

Route 4 – TransCanada

Route 5 – Assiniboine

Route 8 – Maryland West

Route 14 – Victoria West

Route 15 – East Hospital/ACC

Route 16 – South End Link

Route 17 – South Central

Route 22 – Riverheights West

Route 23 – 1st Street South

