New Brandon Transit Routes Revealed

Spencer Fernando
Posted: July 16th at 3:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS

BRANDON, MB – The City of Brandon has revealed the new public transit routes.

The new routes will take effect on Monday, July 31st, 2017 at 6:00 am.

The City notes that while all routes are changing in some way, there are no changes to current service hours. Those hours will remain as 6:00 am to 12:00 am from Monday to Saturday, and 8:00 am to 8:00 pm on Sundays and statutory holidays.

Here are the new routes:

(click or expand for full size map)

Here are the new route names:

  • Route 4 – TransCanada
  • Route 5 – Assiniboine
  • Route 8 – Maryland West
  • Route 14 – Victoria West
  • Route 15 – East Hospital/ACC
  • Route 16 – South End Link
  • Route 17 – South Central
  • Route 22 – Riverheights West
  • Route 23 – 1st Street South

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo: City of Brandon

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
