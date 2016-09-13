New Bomber TJ Heath named CFL Top Performer

Newly acquired Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive back TJ Heath has been named a Shaw CFL Top Performer for Week 12. Heath recorded seven defensive tackles and two interceptions in Toronto’s win over Hamilton on Sunday evening. Heath was acquired following the game by the Bombers in a trade with Toronto.

Heath is currently tied for the league lead in interceptions (five) with Bombers defensive back Maurice Leggett.

– WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Photo by Johany Jutras