New Members At Manitoba’s Deposit Guarantee Corp

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba Finance says two new members have been appointed to the board of directors of the Deposit Guarantee Corporation of Manitoba (DGCM).

Myron Pawlowsky has been appointed as board member for a three-year term and Mabel Wieler has been appointed for a two-year term.

In addition, Paul Gilmore has been reappointed as board member for a one-year term.

Myron Pawlowsky

Pawlowsky has held various positions with the Companies Office of Entrepreneurship Manitoba (Department of Growth, Enterprise and Trade) since 1981 including legal research officer, deputy director, director and chief operating officer.

He has a bachelor of laws and was called to the bar in 1980. Pawlowsky completed directors’ training in 1996 under the “Credit Union Directors’ Achievement” program.

He has served as chair of the North Winnipeg Credit Union Board of Directors and as a member of the Democratic Control Review Committee of Credit Union Central of Manitoba.

Pawlowsky is an active member of the Ukrainian community and also serves on the Council of Ukrainian Credit Unions of Canada.

Mabel Wieler

Wieler is partner of a professional accounting practice, Wieler and Wieler Certified General Accountants Professional Corporation.

She is involved with several professional organizations including the Canadian Tax Foundation, Women Business Owners of Manitoba and the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Wieler is also on the executive of the Women’s Enterprise Centre of Manitoba, serving as treasurer, and is an active member of the Finance and Audit Committee for the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

Outgoing Members

Manitoba Finance thanked the outgoing board members for their service.

As set out in The Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, the DGCM’s mandate is to guarantee deposits in credit unions and caisses populaires (CU/CP), promote CU/CP development of sound business practices, and ensure that CU/CP operate under sound business practices.

