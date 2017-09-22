New Appointment to Manitoba Public Utilities Board

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba Finance has appointed a new member to the Public Utilities Board (PUB).

Irene Hamilton has been appointed for a three-year term, to expire in September 2020. Hamilton was called to the bar in 1980 and is the former assistant deputy attorney general for the Civil Law Division of Manitoba Justice. She has previously served as the ombudsman for the Province of Manitoba from 2005 to 2012. Hamilton also serviced as public trustee for the Province of Manitoba, Office of the Public Trustee from 1991 to 2000. Her board experience includes chair of the Deer Lodge Hospital Ethics Committee and member and chair of the United Way of Winnipeg board of trustees.

Existing board member, Marilyn Kapitany (Winnipeg), has also been recently appointed to the role of vice-chair, having served on the Public Utilities Board as a bilingual board member since 2012. Kapitany is a former assistant deputy minister of Western Economic Diversification Canada, former chair of the national board of the YMCA of Canada and former board member of the Assiniboine Park Conservancy.

The Public Utilities Board is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal with oversight and supervisory powers over public utilities and designated monopolies within the province. The regulator is charged with ensuring the financial health of a Crown corporation seeking a general rate application is balanced with the best interests of consumers and the financial requirements and stability of the utility.

