New APP for Steinbach Credit Union

STEINBACH, MB. – The Steinbach Credit Union launched its new Mobile Pay platform this week, an option that allows members to tap and pay in stores with their Android devices.

SCU is the first credit union in Manitoba to launch Mobile INTERAC Flash® option integrated with its banking app.

SCU members will be able to make purchases securely and directly from their savings or chequing accounts, at any retailer displaying the INTERAC Flash® logo across Canada. This service is similar to using a contactless debit card in a point-of-sale transaction, and members can sign up for Mobile Pay directly through the SCU mobile banking app on their Android device (must be V4.4 OS or newer).

“Integrating technology and creating banking solutions is something we’ve always strived for at SCU,” says Glenn Friesen, CEO of SCU. “This is an award winning, innovative payment solution and we are very proud to be offering it to our members.”

SCU is one of the first few credit unions in Canada and the first in Manitoba to offer Mobile Pay. It is also among the first users of Interac’s Token Service Provider (TSP). Mobile Pay is currently only available to SCU’s consumer members. SCU will be expanding their mobile-based payment options for members in the future.

“Our members asked for this kind of added convenience and we’ve delivered. This provides an additional, secure way of accessing their money when making purchases, and helps many people better manage their transactions,” added Andy Alguire, VP of Information Technology at SCU.

Using the in-app configuration options, users can choose to require a passcode for all transactions, which provides an extra layer of security as a passcode will be required by the user for every purchase regardless of value. Mobile Pay also has an “always on” feature that enables the user to make purchases with their android device without first launching the SCU app. SCU’s Mobile Pay platform is a 2016 IVIE Award winner in the People’s Choice and Innovation categories. The IVIE awards recognize companies that have excelled in creating secure and innovative payment solutions.

Steinbach Credit Union

File Photo