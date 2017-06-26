banner20

New Affordable Housing Project in Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: June 26th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – A new affordable housing project in Winnipeg is now accepting tenants, Minister Scott Fielding announced in a release.

“Our government has invested more than $8.4 million in Fountain Springs Housing, part of Clubhouse of Winnipeg, to better support low- to moderate-income households and individuals with mental health needs,” Fielding said.

Fountain Springs Housing, located in the West Broadway neighbourhood, is a new six-storey, 30-unit apartment building that recently began accepting tenants. This $9-million project features 25 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units. Up to 18 independent-living suites will be available to individuals who have struggled to find stable housing due to mental health issues.

“The Manitoba government recognizes a range of housing options are required to meet the needs of Manitobans,” said Janice Morley-Lecomte, legislative assistant to Fielding, who attended Clubhouse of Winnipeg’s annual general meeting today. “Fountain Springs Housing is an important addition to our community, offering another option for individuals with lower incomes or with mental health needs. Our partnership with Fountain Springs and Clubhouse of Winnipeg will help extend the benefits of stable housing to even more people.”

All units meet visitable design standards and three are fully accessible. The building also meets the criteria set out under Manitoba Hydro’s Powersmart New Buildings Program.

Clubhouse of Winnipeg, a non-profit organization which assists people with mental health needs, donated land valued at more than $150,000 for this project. Clubhouse also established a new non-profit organization, called Fountain Springs Inc., to oversee construction and manage the property.

“The appeal of Fountain Springs Housing is its location,” said Michael Mercury, president, Clubhouse of Winnipeg. “Its occupants, the majority of whom are Clubhouse members, feel safe, secure and less stressed. Their home is now right next door to the Clubhouse itself, a place where they spend most of the week with friends working in a safe, clean and structurally oriented facility.”

-Government of Manitoba 

File Photo

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
5 Manitoba Bison on CFL Teams
New Pediatric for Brandon
New Pediatric Ward Opens In Brandon
Manitobans on the Move: Hamonic and Kolesar Traded

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.