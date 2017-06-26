WINNIPEG, MB. – A new affordable housing project in Winnipeg is now accepting tenants, Minister Scott Fielding announced in a release.

“Our government has invested more than $8.4 million in Fountain Springs Housing, part of Clubhouse of Winnipeg, to better support low- to moderate-income households and individuals with mental health needs,” Fielding said.

Fountain Springs Housing, located in the West Broadway neighbourhood, is a new six-storey, 30-unit apartment building that recently began accepting tenants. This $9-million project features 25 one-bedroom and five two-bedroom units. Up to 18 independent-living suites will be available to individuals who have struggled to find stable housing due to mental health issues.

“The Manitoba government recognizes a range of housing options are required to meet the needs of Manitobans,” said Janice Morley-Lecomte, legislative assistant to Fielding, who attended Clubhouse of Winnipeg’s annual general meeting today. “Fountain Springs Housing is an important addition to our community, offering another option for individuals with lower incomes or with mental health needs. Our partnership with Fountain Springs and Clubhouse of Winnipeg will help extend the benefits of stable housing to even more people.”

All units meet visitable design standards and three are fully accessible. The building also meets the criteria set out under Manitoba Hydro’s Powersmart New Buildings Program.

Clubhouse of Winnipeg, a non-profit organization which assists people with mental health needs, donated land valued at more than $150,000 for this project. Clubhouse also established a new non-profit organization, called Fountain Springs Inc., to oversee construction and manage the property.

“The appeal of Fountain Springs Housing is its location,” said Michael Mercury, president, Clubhouse of Winnipeg. “Its occupants, the majority of whom are Clubhouse members, feel safe, secure and less stressed. Their home is now right next door to the Clubhouse itself, a place where they spend most of the week with friends working in a safe, clean and structurally oriented facility.”

