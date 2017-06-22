New Affordable Housing Opening In Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A new affordable housing unit in Winnipeg is now accepting tenants.

Called Fountain Springs, the building located in West Broadway is a six-storey, 30-unit apartment building. The $9 million project features 25 one-bedroom unites, and five two-bedroom units.

“Our government has invested more than $8.4 million in Fountain Springs Housing, part of Clubhouse of Winnipeg, to better support low- to moderate-income households and individuals with mental health needs,” said Families Minister Scott Fielding at an announcement.

There are up to 18 independent-living suites for individuals who have previously struggled to find stable housing due to mental health issues.

“The Manitoba government recognizes a range of housing options are required to meet the needs of Manitobans,” said Janice Morley-Lecomte, legislative assistant to Fielding, who attended Clubhouse of Winnipeg’s annual general meeting today. “Fountain Springs Housing is an important addition to our community, offering another option for individuals with lower incomes or with mental health needs. Our partnership with Fountain Springs and Clubhouse of Winnipeg will help extend the benefits of stable housing to even more people.”

Clubhouse of Winnipeg, a non-profit organization that helps people with mental health needs, also took part in the project. They donated land valued at over $150,000, and also created a non-profit organization (Fountain Springs Inc.) to oversee construction and manage the building.

“The appeal of Fountain Springs Housing is its location,” said Michael Mercury, president, Clubhouse of Winnipeg. “Its occupants, the majority of whom are Clubhouse members, feel safe, secure and less stressed. Their home is now right next door to the Clubhouse itself, a place where they spend most of the week with friends working in a safe, clean and structurally oriented facility.”

