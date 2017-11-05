Nelson House RCMP Seize Drugs & Cash

NELSON HOUSE, MB. — Three people are facing charges after a Nelson House RCMP raid.

It happened late in the afternoon last Wednesday at a home in the community.

Nelson House RCMP executed a search warrant and seized 39-grams of cocaine along with a stack of Canadian cash.

The suspects were at home at the time and taken into custody.

They include 29-year-old Trapper Linklater, 26-year-old Patrick Linklater, and a 15-year-old boy.

All three have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

They remain behind bars and will appear in court Monday.

No other information is available at this time but MyToba News will provide any updates as we learn more.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File