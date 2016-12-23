Teen Fined Nearly $1,400 For Excessive Speeding
NEEPAWA, MB — A 16-year-old boy is facing a huge fine after he was caught speeding.
It happened late Thursday morning around 11:30am on Highway 16 near Neepawa.
Manitoba RCMP say the boy was also pulled over on November 3rd for excessive speeding.
He was handed a $732 fine for going 52-kilometres per hour over the speed limit that time.
He’s facing a $665.75 ticket for this latest incident.
MyToba.ca will provide any updates about this suspect’s driving privileges as we receive them.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo courtesy Manitoba RCMP
4 Comments
Take his license
Why does he still have a license?
They should pull his license.
Pull his licence and double his probation period