Teen Fined Nearly $1,400 For Excessive Speeding

Andrew McCrea
Posted: December 23rd at 11:00am Featured, NEWS

NEEPAWA, MB — A 16-year-old boy is facing a huge fine after he was caught speeding.

It happened late Thursday morning around 11:30am on Highway 16 near Neepawa.

Manitoba RCMP say the boy was also pulled over on November 3rd for excessive speeding.

He was handed a $732 fine for going 52-kilometres per hour over the speed limit that time.

He’s facing a $665.75 ticket for this latest incident.

MyToba.ca will provide any updates about this suspect’s driving privileges as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Manitoba RCMP

4 Comments

