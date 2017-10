WINNIPEG, MB – The New Democrats are accusing a Tory adviser of spending way too much on travel…$60,000!

David McLaughlin has been advising the Pallister government on climate change and Ottawa’s plan for a carbon tax.

But Premier Pallister says the amount is just a fraction of what the former NDP government spent in 2015 on severance payments to senior staff who quit or were fired.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File